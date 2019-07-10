Centene Del (CNC) Holder Intrust Bank Na Raised Its Position by $652,960 as Market Value Declined; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Valuation Rose While Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $1.62 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 21,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,387 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, down from 169,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 91,251 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 1.65M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene and WellCare stockholders back tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marietta Llc has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Icon Advisers Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 1.72M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 223,120 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited accumulated 3.33 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 587,436 shares. Petrus Trust Communications Lta has 6,714 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fdx Advsrs invested in 5,250 shares. South State Corporation has 0.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 95,970 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 15,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,014 shares. 52,200 are owned by Credit Agricole S A.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering To Buy KeyW In $815M Deal – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering Is A Great Long-Term Buy And Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,927 are held by Lipe Dalton. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 97,115 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Manhattan reported 462 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc has 490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Invs reported 52 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Llc reported 0.2% stake. Signature & Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Investec Asset North America holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 18,018 shares. Lvw owns 8,226 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 12,100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 31,107 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 61,639 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13M for 16.62 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sharpspring Inc by 96,478 shares to 206,418 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 7,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.