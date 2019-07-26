Centene Del (CNC) Holder Intrust Bank Na Boosted Its Holding by $652,960 as Valuation Declined; Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Prologis (PLD) Stake

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 326,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 886,605 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 2.18 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bb&T has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability reported 16,241 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Horizon Invests Ltd reported 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ashfield Capital Partners Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Citigroup owns 773,758 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 541,696 shares. M Hldgs Securities has invested 0.25% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 122,109 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 373,742 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 130,171 shares. Oppenheimer holds 38,722 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 8,766 shares to 6,049 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,260 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).