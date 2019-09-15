Centene Del (CNC) Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $11.64 Million as Stock Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Held by Old Republic International Corp

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.30M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 223,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.47 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,225 shares. Stearns Serv Grp owns 30,887 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. L S Advsr Inc holds 0.58% or 57,537 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company stated it has 829,405 shares. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 64,061 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Assocs has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 74,069 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Advisors Lc invested in 116,811 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 656,242 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Westchester stated it has 3.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,760 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 172,607 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 506,120 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $144.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 17,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 769,654 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Portolan Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 190,119 shares. 22,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). High Pointe Ltd Co has invested 1.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eagle Asset Management has 1.12 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp reported 120,109 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability has 545,068 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 41,621 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 9,964 shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 220 shares. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.96% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Maine-based Hm Payson & has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fil Limited stated it has 684,555 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.