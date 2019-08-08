Centene Del (CNC) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Its Position; Philadelphia Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Rpm International (RPM)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 210.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 16,433 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 1.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 66.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 109,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 272,990 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 163,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 363,858 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp. (NYSE:FNB) by 36,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,585 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 1.03M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 21,019 are owned by Stevens Capital Management Lp. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 223,773 shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dubuque Bancshares And Trust invested in 86 shares. 52,081 are owned by Franklin. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Captrust Advsrs has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 9,496 shares. 393,560 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Roffman Miller Inc Pa stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Motco invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 40,972 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Duncker Streett & Comm owns 3,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 2,614 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Huntington Bank stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Republic Investment Management accumulated 238,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Company has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 22,124 are held by United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company. Utah Retirement System owns 76,597 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 400 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.04% or 6,400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 320,778 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 265,134 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eminence Capital Lp reported 2.83M shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.