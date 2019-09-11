Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bridger Management Raised Position; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 136,843 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 58,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 198,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 256,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 102,737 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $119.81 million for 10.24 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.04% or 520,333 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.80M shares. Moreover, Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd has 0.39% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Da Davidson And Com owns 12,833 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Laurion Lp holds 20,043 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 21,228 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com holds 0.01% or 24,596 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Invesco Limited reported 96,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl invested in 109,849 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 39,737 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 555,513 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.82% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 530,177 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10,075 shares to 148,880 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 40,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.08M shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,302 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).