Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bridger Management Increased Holding; Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Capital International Investors Upped Stake by $690,120 as Shares Rose

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 25,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.22 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.84 million, up from 19.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 2.69 million shares traded or 11.05% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.03 million shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $47.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Group Ltd Liability Com owns 11,435 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & Company holds 10,459 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.15M shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 112,172 are held by British Columbia Investment. 612 were reported by Camarda Financial. Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 7,040 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 47,386 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 131,800 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 218,910 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).