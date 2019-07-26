Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bridger Management Has Increased Its Holding by $11.19 Million; Colgate (CL) Holding Has Increased by Btim Corp

Btim Corp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 24,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 601,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25 million, up from 577,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 3.61M shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 3.54M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 446,110 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $49.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 218,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Anthem shares sink as cost concerns overshadow earnings beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26,894 shares to 126,410 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 79,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,737 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon still a star on Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

