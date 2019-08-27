Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bloom Tree Partners Raised Its Holding by $25.19 Million as Stock Rose; Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Western Un Co (WU) Stake

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 101.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 33,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 66,157 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 32,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 1.24M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 1.88 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 57,178 shares to 85,912 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,478 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 770 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 99,710 shares. Twin Cap stated it has 129,030 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Vantage Invest Ltd has invested 0.97% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 19,450 shares. 300,995 are owned by Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 2.78M shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kings Point Mgmt reported 600 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 1.72 million shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.71 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd has 1.44% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leuthold Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18% or 165,476 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp holds 0.12% or 22,160 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,088 shares to 80,025 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 86,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,520 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 45,439 shares. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 108,047 shares. Duncker Streett & stated it has 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 47,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 58,299 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Sector Pension Board holds 36,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0% or 2,671 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 50 shares. Asset One Com Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 3.30 million shares. 2,058 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Lp. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 1,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 62,186 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 203,001 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has 3.80M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.