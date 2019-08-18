Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bank Of The West Has Boosted Its Holding; Gateway Advisory Cut Its Aes (AES) Stake by $380,592; Share Price Declined

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 23,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 48,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 24,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.01M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Howe & Rusling invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oppenheimer & Co reported 10,033 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Lc has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.09M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments has 0.18% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Asset Management owns 66,856 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited holds 51,194 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10,282 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company owns 9,600 shares. Franklin Res has 123,686 shares. 207,954 are owned by Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,808 shares to 3,156 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,765 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).