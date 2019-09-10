Centene Del (CNC) Holder Aldebaran Financial Increased Its Holding; As B & G Foods (BGS) Stock Price Declined, National Investment Services Has Decreased Holding

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares to 134,662 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Lc invested in 4,984 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.71 million shares. 241,003 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP owns 659,316 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 6,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 4.02 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 7,579 are owned by Savant Ltd Company. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.01% or 6,720 shares. Synovus Corp holds 87,485 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,601 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Management has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc holds 1.29% or 168,000 shares in its portfolio. Burney Com has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 78,478 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods backs previous guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.