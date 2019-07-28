Centene Del (CNC) Holder Aldebaran Financial Boosted Holding; Viking Global Investors LP Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $29.89 Million; Stock Price Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 506,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.74 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.51M, up from 13.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX LP Announces Unitholder Consent Deadline and Anticipated Closing Date of the Andeavor Logistics Acquisition – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 122,403 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 26,649 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0.04% or 155,359 shares. Private Advisor Ltd has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 114,750 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 42,890 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc, Japan-based fund reported 2.89 million shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 123,100 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 222,105 shares. Moreover, American has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 241,395 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 257,798 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tiemann reported 4,205 shares stake. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 1,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco accumulated 0.34% or 57,380 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352,065 shares to 311,719 shares, valued at $555.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.