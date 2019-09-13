Centene Del Ce (CNC) Holder Hexavest Trimmed Its Holding; Group One Trading LP Has Raised Holding in Fluor New (FLR) by $1.83 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Ce (CNC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 25,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 547,908 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.73 million, down from 573,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 4.51M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 237.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 55,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 78,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 23,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 3.42M shares traded or 35.93% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (Call) by 11,500 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,000 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc (Call).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compania Cerveceriasinc (NYSE:CCU) by 11,858 shares to 16,877 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Cdn by 31,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Util (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.21 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.