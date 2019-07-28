Centene Dek (CNC) Stake Upped by Greenwich Wealth Management Llc; Blackrock Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Has Lowered by $1.76 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 18,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.05 million, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 156,884 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,637 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Co invested in 4,984 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 41,410 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 60 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 3.98 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 111,771 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voya Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.42M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 58,910 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Viking Glob Investors LP holds 4.20M shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 281 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 456,472 shares. Spirit Of America stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 50,783 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 239,076 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.92 million activity. $696,102 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares were sold by CARTER BRUCE L A. On Tuesday, February 12 Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold $311,562 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 3,270 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 74,802 shares to 5.45 million shares, valued at $855.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 32,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quanterix Corp.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,953 for 486.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enanta launches mid-stage study on RSV candidate EDP-938; shares up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals FQ3 revenue up 84% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2019: EW,ENTA,BSX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.