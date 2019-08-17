Centene Dek (CNC) Stake Has Lifted by Greenwich Wealth Management Llc; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position Has Upped by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 80,251 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 179,411 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

