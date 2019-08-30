Centene Dek (CNC) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $2.04 Million; Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 808,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 623,158 shares traded or 104.55% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results from the Two-Year Phase 3 Open-Label Study of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 29/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 1.15M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuti by 14,000 shares to 42,487 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN).

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adamas Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADMS) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adamas Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 121,035 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.81 million shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 9,194 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 82,000 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 48,000 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc reported 2.58 million shares stake. Icon Advisers Com has 0.24% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 44,822 shares. Blair William Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 6,572 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 1.10 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 45,894 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.