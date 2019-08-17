Centene Dek (CNC) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $2.04 Million; Intel Corp. (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Lee Danner & Bass Decreased Holding by $512,934

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 239,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares to 329,335 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North American Mngmt Corp owns 28,534 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,450 shares or 0% of the stock. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 50,443 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management reported 54,030 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 23,990 shares. Credit Cap Invs Ltd Company has 37,600 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Com reported 11,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 10,056 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP accumulated 310,789 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 32,722 shares stake. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 88,497 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Highlander Capital Limited Liability stated it has 21,100 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.