Centene Dek (CNC) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Increased Position by $2.04 Million as Share Value Declined; Account Management Cut D R Horton (DHI) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.29M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Allen Barbara K, worth $147,164.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $400.10M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.