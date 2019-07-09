Centene Dek (CNC) Share Price Declined While Greenwich Wealth Management Raised Holding by $2.04 Million; Rock Point Advisors Increases Position in American International Group (AIG)

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 3.62 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 2.35 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Royal London Asset Limited invested in 544,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 12,772 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Addison Cap has 1.3% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 39,774 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1St Source National Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 9,949 shares. Rmb Limited Com owns 1,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 500,431 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 865,011 shares. Telemus Capital Lc stated it has 22,936 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0.02% or 31,895 shares. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 100 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares to 335,013 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,441 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.