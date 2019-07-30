Centene Dek (CNC) Position Maintained by Greenwich Wealth Management Llc; As Natus Medical (BABY) Stock Price Declined, Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed by $11.88 Million Its Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (BABY) by 59.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 475,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,283 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 800,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL – PROPOSING TO REMOVE NATUS’S CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS IT HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO EXECUTE STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q REV. $128.6M, EST. $126.0M; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS; 20/03/2018 – Voce Fight Follows Disappointing Natus Guidance, Heated Coffee Shop Encounter; 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF ITS NOMINEES AND FOR REMOVAL OF CO’S CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical 1Q Rev $128.6M

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.65 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

More notable recent Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Which Generation Is Happiest With Their Financial Health — and Which One’s Unhappiest – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Keeping â€˜Solo Agersâ€™ Happier and Safer – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starting Monday, July 15, ask â€œAlexa, What are My Prime Day Deals?â€ – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Genius Brands International Appoints Industry Content Sales Veteran, Caroline Tyre, to SVP of International Distribution & Head of the Genius Brands Network – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 1,200 shares. 12,100 are owned by Quantbot Techs Lp. Prudential Fin has 60,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 34,600 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.01% or 2,535 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 23,419 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Glenmede Com Na stated it has 281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors holds 19,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 54,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,074 shares. Ls Invest Lc reported 1,120 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP has 10,477 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Service owns 1,527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materials Select Sector (XLB) by 19,963 shares to 42,495 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fr by 87,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp owns 103,297 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pictet Asset Ltd owns 961,972 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 23,814 shares. 281 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 33.04 million shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 414,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Investors reported 6.83 million shares. Commerce Comml Bank reported 16,880 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 522 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 6,850 shares. Profund Limited Company stated it has 14,252 shares.