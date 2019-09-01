Centene Dek (CNC) Position Held by Greenwich Wealth Management Llc; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Share Value Declined, Jana Partners Has Cut Holding by $114.52 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,437 were reported by Comml Bank Of The West. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50,783 shares. Glenview Cap Management Lc holds 0.34% or 724,752 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory invested in 0.01% or 290 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 6,334 shares. Hsbc Public holds 238,296 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 160,769 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.04% or 6,400 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 34,700 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 40,839 shares stake. Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Exane Derivatives owns 20 shares. Axa invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $183.38M for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 300 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 1.37M shares. Pnc Services Inc reported 35,291 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 9.28M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings invested 0.08% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 5,358 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 33,576 shares. Mackenzie reported 52,828 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 582,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 390,652 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,128 shares. Korea reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 0.33% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 40,669 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd reported 100 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.72% or 1.08 million shares.

