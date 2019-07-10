Centene Dek (CNC) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Increased Position; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Upped as Market Value Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 1.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 138.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 81,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, up from 58,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 1.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Limited Com invested in 1.18% or 165,476 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.01% or 14,600 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 15,622 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burney reported 64,045 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 1,191 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 77,123 shares. Torray Limited Liability has 290,064 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,888 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Llc holds 9,964 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 6,798 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 456,472 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. The insider XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. 33,371 shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY, worth $3.37 million. 9,061 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BLINN MARK A sold $683,813. Ilan Haviv had sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million on Thursday, January 31. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 19,800 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,500 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).