Centene Dek (CNC) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $2.04 Million; Alibaba (BABA) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Increased Holding by $402,038

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 38,247 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company reported 239,076 shares. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated reported 33,589 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp invested in 456,472 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 98,400 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,450 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.22% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.10 million shares. Weiss Multi owns 30,000 shares. Winslow Capital accumulated 0.03% or 95,970 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1,233 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 618,258 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.