Centene Dek (CNC) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $487,625 as Share Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $262.46. About 1.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 1.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 456,472 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 0.1% or 10,012 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc owns 16,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blackrock Incorporated reported 36.54M shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Duncker Streett And Co holds 0.04% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Fil has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Green Valley Invsts Ltd Com has invested 1.91% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Management Nv has 93,226 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 192,389 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 217,835 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,492 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.