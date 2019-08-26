Centene Corp. (CNC) Stake Held by Timessquare Capital Management Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lvw Advisors Lifted Stake

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 132,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.43 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 3.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $14.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.51. About 2.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se Adr by 5,000 shares to 123,155 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 93,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,490 shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastr.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.06% or 456,472 shares. 38,744 are owned by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Focused Wealth holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.33M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.09% or 216,692 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6.03 million are owned by Geode Capital Management Ltd Company. Scout has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer & invested in 0.1% or 70,388 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.10M shares. High Pointe Cap Limited Liability owns 14,500 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Natl Pension invested in 483,653 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 19,630 shares to 14,189 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,687 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).