Centene Corp. (CNC) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Increased Stake; Iberiabank Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Lifted by $460,501

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 45,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 358,567 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17M, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 855,125 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Company stated it has 1,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 300,526 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,776 shares. Estabrook Cap owns 26,820 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc, New York-based fund reported 7.20M shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,438 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd has 2.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 2,583 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Founders Lc has invested 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated reported 622,271 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp holds 353,484 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp Trust has 2.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 110,819 shares. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel has 1.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7,826 shares to 3,969 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bonds (TIP).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 40,028 shares to 356,955 shares, valued at $37.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 314,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).