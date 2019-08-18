Centene Corp. (CNC) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Upped Stake; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Its Pool (POOL) Position as Shares Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14M, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 206,966 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 36.54 million shares stake. Advisor Ptnrs Llc accumulated 13,039 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.04% or 110,929 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc invested in 0.12% or 31,923 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 2,638 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs reported 49,700 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.44M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 32,865 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 16,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 5,159 shares. Gam Ag reported 14,426 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 27,736 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 1.10M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 53 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 100,559 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Old National Comml Bank In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tygh Mngmt Inc reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Lincoln Natl reported 3,265 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has 8,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.1% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Wesbanco Bankshares has 2,345 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 323,922 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Monroe Fincl Bank Mi owns 8,338 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 13,404 shares.

