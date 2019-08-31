Centene Corp. (CNC) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $22.89 Million; Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stake Has Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,894 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Co by 14,620 shares to 82,671 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Idx (EFA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.89 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 0.62% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6.56 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dupont Capital holds 0.28% or 139,425 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.47% or 37,234 shares. Fragasso Gru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Advisors Ltd accumulated 13,643 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc accumulated 3,045 shares. 18,124 are held by First Bancorp Trust Of Newtown. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com owns 5.04 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Policy Market – Ethanol, E-Cigs, Amazon In The News – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Captrust invested in 0% or 196 shares. Columbus Circle holds 142,825 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv accumulated 280 shares. 6,902 were accumulated by Trustmark Bank Tru Department. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 5.03M shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 268 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,400 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 13,200 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.08% or 183,660 shares. 11,190 are held by Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.98M shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp stated it has 98,902 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc invested in 0.04% or 14,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 8,000 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.