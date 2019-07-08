Centene (CNC) Valuation Declined While Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increased Its Position; Ugi New Com (UGI) Valuation Rose While Ftb Advisors Decreased Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 90.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 63,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,694 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 70,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 559,080 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 50,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 49,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 1.47 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09 million for 69.80 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MAN) by 5,974 shares to 45,127 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KMI) by 17,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Co stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,254 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1,241 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.04% or 279,397 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.04M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co reported 3,629 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 26,902 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 12,399 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 26,640 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Company has 170,488 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Omers Administration invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cordasco Fincl Network owns 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 328 shares. Quantitative Management Limited holds 26,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,379 shares. 34,712 were accumulated by Secor Advsrs L P. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 3,824 shares. Nordea Inv has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Twin Management Inc holds 129,030 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.52% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sterling Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grisanti Cap Management Limited accumulated 95,608 shares or 3.09% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. Weiss Multi owns 30,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 147,600 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares to 153,895 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delltechnologies by 45,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,064 shares, and cut its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

