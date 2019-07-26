Centene (CNC) Valuation Declined While Cortland Associates Has Upped by $16.51 Million Its Holding; Carret Asset Management Boosted Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $311,100

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 5.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.22M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 0.31% or 1.10 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,637 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 192,389 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,984 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp invested in 0.1% or 169,708 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com invested in 0.06% or 7,040 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.29% or 2.42 million shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 633,987 shares. Israel-based Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1,666 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Ameriprise owns 5.11 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 24,672 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,833 shares to 446,012 shares, valued at $58.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,051 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,100 shares to 14,420 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,785 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Delta Air Lines, Micron and Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “West Atlanta housing boom; Delta melting pot (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Powell’s Time: Fed Chair Set To Testify As Investors Await Big Bank Earnings Next Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06 million on Friday, February 8. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock or 5,185 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Investment Advisors holds 23,785 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc stated it has 21,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp And Tru reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Natl Bank In has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Allsquare Wealth Lc has 907 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 114,479 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.5% or 98,930 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares. Nokomis Capital Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 152,800 shares. Sterling, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Jane Street Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wetherby Asset Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,862 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).