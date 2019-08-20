Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Raised Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $8.30 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 2.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.02. About 7.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INFORM PEOPLE IF AN APP IS REMOVED FOR DATA MISUSE; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ADDS ADMIN PRIVILEGES TO GROUP CHAT; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 06/04/2018 – VC pioneer Ann Winblad: A Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable business model; 20/03/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: British parliament summons #Facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg to explain claims that massive user; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,960 shares to 2,581 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 92,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,210 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.