Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose While Green Valley Investors Lifted by $18.68 Million Its Holding; Vulcan Value Partners Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 21.20M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85M, down from 21.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 3.65 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares to 283,204 shares, valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

