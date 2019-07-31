Centene (CNC) Stake Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $827,200

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 3.77M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $201.65. About 1.26 million shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il accumulated 936,929 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,178 shares. 8,769 were accumulated by Nomura Hldgs. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jensen Inv Management Inc reported 2.35M shares. Eagle Ridge invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Destination Wealth holds 0.8% or 80,878 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 25,250 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Capital Global reported 991,311 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2.93 million shares. Notis has 0.8% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1832 Asset LP holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.00 million shares. Manufacturers Life Com The invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67,450 shares to 180,250 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 77,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

