Centene (CNC) Stake Held by Grisanti Capital Management Llc; Union Bankshares Increased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $457,160 as Stock Rose

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bankshares stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,466 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 6.64M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Lc owns 30,521 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,432 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Capital Advsr Limited Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,487 shares. Barr E S Company accumulated 0.04% or 3,900 shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 9,100 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 8.95M shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 2.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rothschild Investment Il owns 13,894 shares. Cordasco Network invested in 0.05% or 533 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,390 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lsv Asset Management reported 378,400 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barclays Upgrades Philip Morris (PM) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as trade war weighs on economic growth – CNBC” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,292 shares to 17,813 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,174 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.