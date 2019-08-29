Centene (CNC) Shares Rose While Green Valley Investors Increased by $18.68 Million Its Holding; As International Paper Co (Call) (IP) Stock Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Stake

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 1.75M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in International Paper Co (Call) (IP) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 79,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 211,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in International Paper Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 1.00 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsr Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,650 shares. Shine Advisory Inc reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 37,372 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Inc has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4,850 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 108,100 shares. Grimes And Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 919,118 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,962 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Systematic Fin LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Johnson Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,800 shares to 95,600 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cable One Inc by 769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $535.72 million for 7.16 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.