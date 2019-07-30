Centene (CNC) Shares Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Holding by $349,800; Route One Investment Company LP Boosted Its Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 1.22M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70M, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 17,786 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Guardian Comm holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Assocs Inc stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.13% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 654,420 shares. Thomas White Intl stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 76,597 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.03% or 35,086 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mariner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 11,435 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,841 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 21,888 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.81M shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Investors Should Buy Into Earnings Weakness, Sell Into Strength – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.