Centene (CNC) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Decreased Stake by $305,500

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04M, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 127,164 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,288 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 112,172 shares. Osborne Prtn Management Ltd accumulated 194,180 shares or 2.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regions holds 0.01% or 9,412 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Torray Limited Liability has 1.62% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 290,064 shares. California-based Covington has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.31% or 57,586 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Atria Ltd Liability Com accumulated 44,935 shares. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 197,024 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.03% or 35,086 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management has 45,180 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 15,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Llc holds 0.13% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Temasek Holding (Private) reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 125,132 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 2,372 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,255 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability owns 383,471 shares. 2,143 are held by Gm Advisory Group Inc. Proshare Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,804 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,000 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,914 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has 12,047 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 324,973 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 79,241 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.