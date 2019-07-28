Centene (CNC) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $318,106 as Share Value Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Upped Its Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Stake by $4.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 390.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,734 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 10,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 595,015 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Etf (BND) by 10,765 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 132,912 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bp Public Ltd reported 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Co has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,550 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.05% or 107,061 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates holds 0.09% or 53,265 shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 25,668 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.70M shares. Davenport And reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Franklin accumulated 2.25M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0.29% or 2.42 million shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 1.14% or 224,834 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 15,622 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Int Corporation stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.07% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 94,240 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa has 0.6% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). First Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 2,452 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust holds 25 shares. Clean Yield Gru Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 11,620 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 71 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 25,709 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 49,693 shares. Axa holds 277,525 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Carroll Associates holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,425 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt owns 5,336 shares.