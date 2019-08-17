Centene (CNC) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Lifted Stake by $379,480; Bristol Myers (BMY) Position Maintained by Novare Capital Management Llc

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 64,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 54,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares to 32,130 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) by 7,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,448 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Llc invested in 0.46% or 200,189 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 34,049 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 12,592 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Decatur Capital Mngmt owns 150,053 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 51,680 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 10,076 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 0% or 418 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.04% stake. Wendell David Assoc reported 15,036 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,739 shares. Invesco holds 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 17.10 million shares. 1.18M are held by Clark Capital Mgmt Gp Incorporated Inc. Fairpointe Capital Ltd has 6,490 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,700 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Covington Mgmt holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1.72 million are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.35M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 14,837 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein, a New York-based fund reported 57,646 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp stated it has 659,316 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Maverick Cap has 2.74% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,252 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 4,463 shares. Usa Portformulas holds 2 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).