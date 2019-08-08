Centene (CNC) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Raised Holding by $477,901 as Shares Rose; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Oneok New (OKE) Position by $806,403 as Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 9,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 9,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 7.30M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 67,618 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 55,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 2.79 million shares traded or 42.92% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 8,000 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,760 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,252 shares. Burney has 64,045 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 110,929 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 239,076 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,012 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 2.60M shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 69,206 shares. 2,112 were reported by Whittier. 678,797 are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 33.04M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 418,200 shares. 5,159 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 23,094 shares to 51,124 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,315 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 12,980 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 42,112 shares. Ls Invest Advisors invested in 8,760 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tortoise Advsr Llc accumulated 14.50 million shares or 6.26% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Madrona Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.42% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 34,349 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. Charles Schwab owns 0.13% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.97 million shares. Clearbridge Llc has 3.13 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 40,300 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Axa stated it has 46,135 shares. Walnut Private Equity Lc holds 8.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 154,150 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,152 shares. National Bank Of America De has 2.61 million shares.