Centene (CNC) Shareholder Cortland Associates Upped Its Position; Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake Held by Alkeon Capital Management Llc

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 1.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1833.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 3.30 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 33,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank N A has 533 shares. General American Invsts Communication Inc invested 0.8% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,111 shares. Coldstream Mgmt Inc owns 9,450 shares. Brandes Inv LP reported 129,023 shares. Savant Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Intact Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Cordasco Networks has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Verition Fund Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 42,080 shares. Clark Estates Inc stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 101,500 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 233,963 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 68,173 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,982 shares to 18,922 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,039 are held by Advisor Prns Limited Com. Axon Cap Lp reported 157,300 shares or 17.54% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg owns 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 69,206 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has 1,191 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont invested in 0% or 76 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.98 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 15,000 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 400 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.22% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 7,040 shares stake. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.24% stake.

