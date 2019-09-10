Centene (CNC) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Position; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stock Rose, Jhl Capital Group Has Raised Holding by $47.12 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $231.79. About 4.80 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Tesla shareholder lawsuit against SolarCity deal set to proceed; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – Tesla’s Hidden Debt Risk: Vertical Group — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Tesla Finds Its Factory Is in a Fishbowl; 05/04/2018 – A fire at the Tesla Fremont factory temporarily suspended vehicle production on Tuesday morning, the company told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Musk says ‘thorough reorganization’ underway at Tesla; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – U.S. energy storage market to nearly triple this year -report

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 108,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 212,226 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 103,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 20,380 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.08% or 6.03M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.06% or 7,040 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Lp invested in 1.02 million shares or 2.18% of the stock. Allstate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,014 shares. 98,088 were accumulated by Cap Fund Management Sa. Colony Ltd stated it has 187,883 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt invested in 0% or 232 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 52,422 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 32,865 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested in 2,640 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 15,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,615 shares to 26,018 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,098 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.