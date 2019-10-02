Centene (CNC) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted Stake; D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Raised Holding by $4.44 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 2.96M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 103,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.09 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 2.90M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diker Management Limited owns 11,070 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,815 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 39 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 11,078 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 83,514 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Lc. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America reported 0.01% stake. Quantum Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 6.26% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 81,826 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 474,548 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invest House Limited Liability holds 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 8,035 shares. Whittier reported 422 shares. Victory Capital invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pggm Invs has invested 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 40,958 shares to 804,080 shares, valued at $104.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 172,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,999 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 271 shares. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.04% or 7,764 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 114,906 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,934 shares. Horizon Invest Services Llc reported 54,143 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Securities Ltd has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voya Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.92M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Burney Co owns 20,821 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 698,082 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 2,858 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,120 shares to 11,420 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,420 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA).