Centene (CNC) Shareholder Adams Express Company Has Upped Its Holding by $3.49 Million; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Holds Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 1.00M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Tru LP invested in 0.1% or 987,452 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.05% or 78,420 shares in its portfolio. 2.60M were reported by D E Shaw And Com. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 703,396 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 116,851 are owned by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 8,708 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Strs Ohio reported 950,478 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Torray Llc owns 1.62% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 290,064 shares. 39,601 were reported by Boston.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 27,400 shares to 133,100 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 56,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dineequity Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 63,477 shares to 57,653 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 321,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,295 shares, and cut its stake in International Game Technolog.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Weitz Funds Analyst Corner: A Look at Construction Aggregates and Cement – GuruFocus.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.