Centene (CNC) Share Price Declined While Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased by $2.67 Million Its Stake; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Position by $4.80 Million as Stock Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 138,641 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 50,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 49,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 18.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $39.07 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.81% EPS growth.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delltechnologies by 45,500 shares to 36,064 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

