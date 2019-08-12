Centene (CNC) Market Value Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Raised Its Stake; Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $1.18 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 387.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 178,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 224,834 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, up from 46,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 158,393 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62M, down from 164,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.46M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,477 shares to 205,908 shares, valued at $28.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 16,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 29,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Penobscot Investment has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). M Kraus reported 34,733 shares or 3.92% of all its holdings. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 117 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested 3.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Vermont-based Maple Capital Inc has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.29% or 1.16M shares. 102,316 are held by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pacific Invest has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 30,409 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 25,753 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.49 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 22,011 shares to 6,512 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 30,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,217 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.