Centene (CNC) Market Value Rose While Dupont Capital Management Increased by $1.64 Million Its Holding; American Research & Management Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

American Research & Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 26,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 196.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 30,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 46,636 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 15,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

