Centene (CNC) Market Value Declined While Grisanti Capital Management Lifted by $3.31 Million Its Position; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Valuation Rose, Ghost Tree Capital Has Lifted by $7.16 Million Its Position

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.40M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $187.54. About 289,649 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 04/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/03/2018 – DELOS CAPITAL BUYS SAGE METALS LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,549 shares to 6,676 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.45 million activity. $1.01M worth of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was sold by FRATES JAMES M.

