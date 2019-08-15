Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Upped by $5.04 Million Its Stake; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.76 Million as Shares Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.48M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 31,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares to 83,759 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 70,311 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,965 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Llc has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Proffitt Goodson holds 32,109 shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spc Finance Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 48,010 shares. 8,700 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.72% or 226,913 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 23,550 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.54% or 40,871 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 325,498 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.83% or 74,064 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation invested in 1.13% or 76,976 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 496,140 shares. Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 2.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 100,950 shares to 5,139 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 13,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,429 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp reported 26,107 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.02% or 266,401 shares. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 218 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP accumulated 530,505 shares. 162 were accumulated by Dubuque Savings Bank. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 111,771 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). M&T Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 27,975 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt accumulated 98,088 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 224,834 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 254 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 38,247 shares.