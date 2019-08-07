Centene (CNC) Holding Maintained by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc; Valinor Management Has Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position as Shares Declined

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 17,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 35,086 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 17,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 960,039 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 294,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 367,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22 million, down from 661,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 712,305 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares to 536,470 shares, valued at $100.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. Benioff Marc also sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 392.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 2,435 shares to 277,010 shares, valued at $35.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (K (NYSE:OAK) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

