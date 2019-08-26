Centene (CNC) Holding Maintained by Anderson Hoagland & Co; As Post Holdings (POST) Share Price Declined, Holder Route One Investment Company LP Upped Its Stake

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.90M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 226,940 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 24,155 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,042 shares. 522 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 165,476 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 24,672 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Sivik Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,000 shares. Eminence Cap LP holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.83 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 16,643 shares. 5,882 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,000 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,302 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “OHA director urges Portland hospitals to contract with Trillium – Portland Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71M shares, valued at $189.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,178 are owned by Artemis Mngmt Llp. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5.87M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 121,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 17,800 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Asset Management One holds 0.01% or 15,107 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 10,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Ltd has invested 0.13% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 5.39% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 35,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 84,193 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Plancorp Lc has 0.1% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0.08% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Howe & Rusling reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Hidden Value and Upside Seen in Newest Solar Stock of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Grubhub Still Faces Competitive Woes After Amazonâ€™s Exit – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker on watch after pair of downgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.